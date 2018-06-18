Three Cape Town teachers were hijacked at gunpoint as they arrived at school on Monday morning.

According to Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer‚ the incident happened at about 7:40am as the teachers arrived at the ACJ Phakade Primary School in Nomzamo‚ Strand. She said the hijackers were caught on camera tailgating the teachers as they entered the school’s gate.

“Thankfully no one was physically hurt during the incident‚ however‚ the educators involved‚ as well as those who witnessed in the incident‚ are deeply traumatised. Counselling is being provided‚” she said.

Shafer said the department had deployed security guards at the school after the incident.