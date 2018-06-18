Tik cook among five nabbed in raid on illegal drug lab

A tik cook was among five people arrested after special police units raided a “clandestine” drug laboratory on a plot south of Johannesburg.

Police Minister Bheki Cele applauded the multidisciplinary team who conducted the operation for helping to bring the criminal underworld “to its knees” after they raided and dismantled a “fully-equipped clandestine methamphetamine (tik) manufacturing drug laboratory” in the Meyerton Farms area on Sunday.

“The joint investigation by the Western Cape and Gauteng Hawks‚ Crime Intelligence Counter Narcotics‚ Gauteng Public Order Police and Forensic Science Laboratory has led to the arrest of five suspects aged between 37 and 43 for allegedly dealing in drugs‚” read a Hawks press statement on Monday.

Tik has for the past 30 years ravaged communities across South Africa and especially in the Western Cape.

The highly addictive substance is also associated with many violent contact crimes and also fuels the underworld economy as a substance with significant economic value traded for other illicit goods.

But new research conducted by the Institute for Security Studies suggests that South African syndicates are now exporting the drug to countries like Kenya and Nigeria and that it is being used by terrorist organisations.