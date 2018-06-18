Police were on high alert as a large number of drivers marched to the offices of e-hailing service Uber in Sandton on Monday.

The drivers were demanding an increase of R50 per trip on UberX call outs to match the rising price of petrol and the inflation rate.

They handed over a memorandum of demands to management after a long wait. The company shut its doors ahead of the demonstration and‚ while waiting outside‚ the drivers got agitated and the demonstration almost descended into chaos.

If the company does not respond within seven days‚ the drivers have threatened to resort to a strike on July 2. Sizwe Mabena said: “They don't want to listen to us. We are angered. What's more painful is that our grievances are not taken seriously. How must we feed our families when they continue like this?"

Hundreds of Uber and Taxify drivers had assembled earlier on Jan Smuts Avenue near the Johannesburg Zoo‚ before moving to nearby Zoo Lake.