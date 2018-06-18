Dressed in a red Thor cape‚ a corset‚ boots‚ silver headgear and a giant hammer in hand‚ a Johannesburg cosplayer and teacher has taken over a Fourways classroom to teach children they can be superheroes if they want to be.

“They’ve implemented English into [cosplay]… by having the children write papers on why they've chosen their [cosplay] characters. They've implemented maths into it by having the kids budget how much material they use and how much it will all cost‚ and of course‚ arts and crafts‚” cosplayer Teri Ferreira told TimesLIVE‚ explaining how the fun was matched by helping the students reach their educational goals.

Cosplay‚ abbreviated from costume play‚ is a hobby which sees participants dress up as a character from a film‚ comic book or video game. Ferreira and a group of around 50 primary-school children from the Chartwell House Montessori are creating outfits which will be showcased at this year’s Comic Con Africa festival‚ mid-September.

Amongst the creations are the popular Harry Potter‚ Green Arrow‚ Wonder Woman and even an Avatar character.

An educational psychologist and an education expert‚ when asked for their opinion on the educational benefits‚ told TimesLIVE that while they were personally uninformed on the subject of cosplay‚ they understood how it could assist in getting a child to build interest in more conventional subjects such as mathematics and English or steer them into an interest in graphics and design.

“I think it would help teenagers so much. I have seen it with a lot of cosplayers who are in high school where they've been given a support structure where they feel very alone‚ where they feel no one understands them; they've got people that get them in this community. They don't get to necessarily hide in the characters they cosplay‚ but find comfort in the characters they look up to‚” Ferreira said.