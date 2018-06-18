WATCH | Explainer: What is currently going on at Eskom?
18 June 2018 - 15:47
Eskom is once again implementing load shedding, which means that parts of South Africa may be without electricity from time to time. What exactly is going on at the power utility and what led to load shedding being implemented again?
