South Africa

Brace for possible load shedding tonight‚ Eskom warns

19 June 2018 - 16:49 By Nico Gous
Image: 123RF/rasslava

Load shedding may be implemented on Tuesday from 5pm to 9pm‚ Eskom has confirmed.

“The power system remains constrained with the risk of stage one load shedding remaining high for this evening due to a shortage of capacity‚” the energy provider said.

#POWER_ALERT 2 DATE: 19 June 2018 The probability of rotational loadshedding remains high as #Eskom issues an alert...

Posted by Eskom Hld SOC Ltd on Tuesday, June 19, 2018

Eskom asked customers to use electricity sparingly by switching off geysers‚ non-essential lighting and electricity appliances to reduce demand.

“Should load shedding be implemented this evening it would be for a period of up to four hours. Level one load shedding requires 1‚000MW to be load shed nationwide. Load shedding is conducted as a measure of last resort to protect the power system from a total collapse or blackout.”

