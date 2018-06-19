South Africa

Bystander wounded in cash-in-transit heist in Hillbrow

19 June 2018 - 20:04 By Timeslive
Er24. File photo
Er24. File photo
Image: Facebook/ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd.

A bystander‚ believed to be in his forties‚ sustained a gunshot wound to his hand during a cash-in-transit heist in Hillbrow‚ Johannesburg‚ on Tuesday afternoon‚ paramedics reported.

“Shortly before 4pm‚ paramedics from ER24 arrived on the scene where they found police already in attendance near the intersection of Claim and Pretoria Streets. A man‚ believed to be a driver of a small truck‚ was found on the scene with a gunshot wound to his hand. He explained to paramedics that his vehicle was behind the security vehicle when a shot was fired and entered his vehicle through the dashboard‚” said ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak.

He said the man was treated on scene and later transported to a nearby hospital for further care.

“No one else was injured in the incident. Police attended the scene and will conduct an investigation surrounding the exact circumstances.”

READ MORE:

WATCH | Gunfire and mayhem as cash-in-transit gang strikes in Cape Town

Police confirmed early on Monday that there had been a cash-in-transit incident on a busy motorway in Cape Town.
News
1 day ago

Girlfriend, cop, getaway-driver: Constable arrested along with 'heist kingpin's' gang

An alleged cash-in-transit kingpin and six of his accomplices have been arrested in Limpopo after police foiled an armed robbery.
News
5 days ago

It's not if, it's when: cash-van guards live under daily threat of another hail of bullets

The wounds have healed, but desperate men live under the daily threat of another hail of bullets
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Bystander wounded in cash-in-transit heist in Hillbrow South Africa
  2. South Africa to know on Wednesday if the Eskom wage impasse has been resolved South Africa
  3. VW names interim Audi boss, seeking to steady brand after CEO arrest World
  4. Brace for possible load shedding tonight‚ Eskom warns South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Hit some balls with SA’s young golfing star: 8-year-old Traigh Pathon
State vs. Jason Rohde: What the forensic experts have to say
X