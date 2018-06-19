South Africa

Cars stoned‚ trucks looted as KwaZulu-Natal‚ Gauteng protests shut roads

19 June 2018 - 07:54 By Jeff Wicks
At least two trucks were looted and one set alight as protesters took to the N2 highway in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: IPSS Medical Rescue

Protest action in the northern reaches of KwaZulu-Natal forced the closure of the N2 freeway on Tuesday morning.

At least two trucks were looted.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesman Dylan Meyrick said that protesters had barricaded the road and stoned passing cars.

He added that cargo trucks were looted by a mob‚ with one articulated log truck torched overnight.

Meyrick said that the R102 gravel road had also been closed by the demonstrators.

Police spokespeople were not available for comment at the time of publishing.

Meanwhile‚ in Johannesburg‚ protesters are burning tyres‚ restricting travel between London Road and Marlboro and creating heavy backlogs from the Gilloolys Interchange.

The R59 near Meyerton remains closed on Tuesday‚ in a protest over housing.

This is a developing story.

