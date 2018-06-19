Electricity meter 'fiddle' lands man in court for alleged R180-million fraud

A man who masqueraded as an Eskom employee installing devices to “reduce electricity consumption” appeared in court on Tuesday for allegedly defrauding a municipality out of R180-million.

The man offered his services in the Eastern Cape but instead of installing a device‚ allegedly tampered with existing electricity meters.

“For almost three years [he] claimed to be working for Eskom and Buffalo City Metropolitan municipality and alleged he was installing a device which reduces electricity consumption‚” said Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi.

“It transpired that he allegedly did not install a device‚ but rather tampered with electricity meters. Consequently‚ the municipality lost approximately R180-million as a result of this alleged crime.”

The 53-year-old man was arrested after an investigation spanning two years by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime unit. He appeared in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

He remains in custody and will be back in the dock on June 29.