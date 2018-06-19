A Durban family was left shaken after hijackers held two women and an 11-month-old baby at gunpoint before making off with a Mercedes Benz.

The incident played out outside the Kistnasamy's Parthab Road home in Avoca‚ north of Durban‚ on Monday night.

Rodger Kistnasamy said that his wife‚ daughter-in-law and her 11-month-old baby were leaving home to go shopping shortly after 6pm.

“As my wife was reversing out of the gate she saw a car coming up the road so she stopped‚ thinking it would go past. This car turned out to be the hijackers‚” he said.

He said they stopped behind his wife’s car. Three men surrounded the vehicle and demanded that she get out.