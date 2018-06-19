South Africa

Family shaken after hijackers hold women‚ baby at gunpoint

19 June 2018 - 14:34 By Jeff Wicks
Image: iStock

A Durban family was left shaken after hijackers held two women and an 11-month-old baby at gunpoint before making off with a Mercedes Benz.

The incident played out outside the Kistnasamy's Parthab Road home in Avoca‚ north of Durban‚ on Monday night.

Rodger Kistnasamy said that his wife‚ daughter-in-law and her 11-month-old baby were leaving home to go shopping shortly after 6pm.

“As my wife was reversing out of the gate she saw a car coming up the road so she stopped‚ thinking it would go past. This car turned out to be the hijackers‚” he said.

He said they stopped behind his wife’s car. Three men surrounded the vehicle and demanded that she get out.

Durban hijacking: Sadia suspect continues to elude police

Police are continuing their search for a third suspect in the hijacking which led to the tragic death of Sadia Sukhraj in Chatsworth‚ Durban last ...
News
3 days ago

“They were armed and they told my wife they wanted the car and the handbags. As she got out they even made her take off her jewellery‚” he added.

He said that his daughter-in-law had taken the baby in her arms and the women had stood in the driveway as the hijackers fled in her Mercedes.

“This story about them [the hijackers] taking the baby away and then coming back is not true … it’s nonsense‚” he said.

A security company had earlier reported that four armed men had hijacked the car‚ “not realising that they had a passenger on board”. The company spokesman said the hijackers had turned around to return the infant.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbele said: “At gunpoint they forced her out and she took her baby. They fled the scene in a complainant’s white Mercedes Benz.”

The car was later recovered.

READ MORE

Criminals will be hunted down and face full might of law - police minister‚ commissioner warn

Police minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner General Khehla John Sitole have reiterated their warning that anyone who tries to ...
News
3 days ago

Flying squad officers arrested for kidnapping‚ hijacking and armed robbery

Three Germiston Flying Squad police officers are in custody after allegedly kidnapping‚ hijacking and robbing drivers of two vehicles in Krugersdorp ...
News
7 days ago

Most read

  1. Adapting to climate change on the radar in Cape Town Sci-Tech
  2. Family shaken after hijackers hold women‚ baby at gunpoint South Africa
  3. Religious Turkish party turns against ex-ally Erdogan World
  4. 'Land belonging to black people should never be expropriated' South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Hit some balls with SA’s young golfing star: 8-year-old Traigh Pathon
State vs. Jason Rohde: What the forensic experts have to say
X