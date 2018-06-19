The expertise of one of murder accused property mogul Jason Rohde’s defence witnesses has been questioned.

Forensic pathologist Dr Reggie Perumal – who was also hired by paralympian Oscar Pistorius during his murder trial - was cross-examined by the prosecution in Rohde’s trial in the High Court in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Perumal‚ who testified on numerous issues‚ including the alcohol content in Rohde’s wife Susan’s body‚ admitted he is not a medical microbiologist.

Prosecutor Louis Van Niekerk asked Perumal if he was aware of any instance in which a court rejected his opinion. Perumal could not think of any‚ but Van Niekerk produced a judgment delivered by the High Court in Durban in 2016‚ which dismissed Perumal’s evidence as speculative.