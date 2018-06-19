Kuga fire death: Gerrie Nel joins justice fight

Frustrated by the lack of justice and suspected stonewalling, the family of the late Reshall Jimmy have turned to renowned private prosecutor Gerrie Nel to take up their case.

Jimmy burnt to death in his luxury Ford Kuga in George in December 2015, while on holiday in the Western Cape. Since his death, more than 80 Kugas have spontaneously burst into flame across South Africa, with Ford conducting three safety recalls on their vehicle. More than 4,500 Kugas were recalled.

Last Thursday, Nel wrote to the senior magistrate in George in the Southern Cape, requesting an update on when the inquest into Jimmy’s death would be held. The letter was sent just days before yet another Ford Kuga caught fire on Johannesburg’s London Road on Monday.

The Jimmy family claim they have been blocked and stonewalled at every turn in their search for justice for their brother, with the NPA failing to hold an inquest despite assurances that it would.

Eric Ntabazalila, Western Cape NPA spokesperson, said the inquest is in the hands of the magistrate to whom it was referred. He was in the process of finding out if there has been any developments.