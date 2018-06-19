South Africa

KZN freeway re-opened after early morning protest

19 June 2018 - 13:28 By Jeff Wicks
N2 traffic now free flowing following violent protests on Tuesday morning
Image: ESA ALEXANDER. File photo

The N2 between Hluhluwe and Richards Bay has been reopened to traffic after violent protest action saw the looting of trucks and the stoning of cars on Tuesday morning.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbele said that public order police officials had dispersed the crowd of protesters and restored the flow of traffic.

She said that the protest had been prompted by issues with service delivery.

TimesLIVE earlier reported that two trucks – stopped by protesters – were looted.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesman Dylan Meyrick said that protesters had barricaded the road and stoned passing cars.

He added that cargo trucks were looted by a mob‚ with one articulated log truck torched overnight.

