South Africa

One person dies in taxi shooting

19 June 2018 - 16:31 By Nico Gous
Cape Town taxi rank.
Image: Twitter/@realsibu

One person that was wounded in the shootout on Tuesday morning at a taxi rank in Cape Town has died in the hospital.

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said the shooting happened around 7am at the Joe Slovo Taxi Rank in Milnerton. 

“Information was received that an unknown white [Toyota] Quantum minibus taxi stopped at the taxi rank and four unidentified males got out and randomly started shooting at the persons at the taxi rank. Five taxi owners‚ one taxi driver and a bystander was wounded.”

One taxi owner drove himself to a nearby hospital and the others were taken to hospital via an ambulance and private transport.

“One of the victims died later in hospital due to injuries sustained.”

Police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder.

