Sardine frenzy hits Scottburgh

19 June 2018 - 16:47 By Suthentira Govender
The sardine catch at Pennington Beach on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on June 18, 2018.
The sardine catch at Pennington Beach on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on June 18, 2018.
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN

Shoals of sardines were netted at Scottburgh‚ south of Durban‚ on Tuesday‚ as the silvery fish continued to make their way down the coast.

The KZN Sharks Board has predicted that the fish are likely to be spotted in Umkomaas and Amanzimtoti on Wednesday.

Mike Anderson-Reade‚ the board’s head of operations‚ described Tuesday’s sardine activity as “intense”.

“The pockets of sardines were a little further offshore than yesterday‚ however netters were able to access them and a number of good hauls were taken.

“Pockets of fish can now be found from Karridene all the way south to Ifafa. However water clarity is not great in some of these areas‚ making it quite difficult to spot the shoals.”

Anderson-Reade said the sardines were accompanied by “many sharks”.

“We expect netting to continue in the Scottburgh area and possibly in the Amanzimtoti to Umkomaas area tomorrow. This is‚ however‚ an educated guess and the fish could move further northwards‚ remain where they are or completely disappear‚” he added.

Shark safety gear has been removed from all protected beaches from Anstey’s beach on the Bluff to Port Edward.

