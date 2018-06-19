A motorist convicted of causing the deaths of Top Billing presenter Simba Mhere and his passenger‚ Kady-Shay O’Bryan‚ will now bring his application for leave to appeal his conviction for culpable homicide and 10-year prison sentence on Friday.

The application by Preshalin Naidoo was due to be heard today‚ but was postponed due to a power failure at court.

Naidoo’s counsel‚ Advocate Francois Roetz‚ informed the Randburg Magistrate's Court immediately after sentencing on Monday that his client would apply for leave to appeal against both the conviction and the prison term. Naidoo was remanded in custody pending the application for leave to appeal.