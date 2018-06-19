South Africa

Simba Mhere's killer Preshalin Naidoo must wait until Friday to challenge jail term

19 June 2018 - 12:13 By Timeslive
Image: iStock

A motorist convicted of causing the deaths of Top Billing presenter Simba Mhere and his passenger‚ Kady-Shay O’Bryan‚ will now bring his application for leave to appeal his conviction for culpable homicide and 10-year prison sentence on Friday.

The application by Preshalin Naidoo was due to be heard today‚ but was postponed due to a power failure at court.

Naidoo’s counsel‚ Advocate Francois Roetz‚ informed the Randburg Magistrate's Court immediately after sentencing on Monday that his client would apply for leave to appeal against both the conviction and the prison term. Naidoo was remanded in custody pending the application for leave to appeal.

READ MORE

Speedster jailed for 10 years for deaths of Simba Mhere and friend

A motorist convicted of causing the deaths of Top Billing presenter Simba Mhere and his passenger‚ Kady-Shay O’Bryan‚ was on Monday sentenced to 10 ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'Jail not appropriate for man convicted of causing death of Top Billing presenter Simba Mhere'

The motorist convicted of causing the death of Top Billing presenter Simba Mhere does not deserve to go to jail‚ his lawyer argued on Monday.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Adapting to climate change on the radar in Cape Town Sci-Tech
  2. Family shaken after hijackers hold women‚ baby at gunpoint South Africa
  3. Religious Turkish party turns against ex-ally Erdogan World
  4. 'Land belonging to black people should never be expropriated' South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Hit some balls with SA’s young golfing star: 8-year-old Traigh Pathon
State vs. Jason Rohde: What the forensic experts have to say
X