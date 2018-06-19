South Africa

Truck drivers stage strike on N4 in Komatipoort

19 June 2018 - 11:34 By Naledi Shange
Truck
Truck
Image: 123rf.com/Ruslan Ivantsov

Approximately 150 trucks from a transport company stopped on either side of the N4 near Komatipoort in Mpumalanga as drivers embarked on a strike on Tuesday.

Hlasinyane Motaung of the Motor Transport Workers’ Union (MTWU) said that protected strike action had started on Monday.

"The workers… are unhappy because the employer [outsourced the staff].”

He alleged that there were issues related to tax and the drivers' provident funds. "They were deducting from the salary for this but employees are receiving letters saying they owe SARS‚" said Motaung.

He said the striking truck drivers had not blockaded the N4 highway but acknowledged that traffic had slowed down.

The workers had failed to gain entry to the company premises on Monday.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Tuesday morning‚ Motaung said a deal could be struck soon. 

The company could not immediately be reached for comment.

READ MORE: 

Uber‚ Taxify drivers hand over memorandum of demands

Police were on high alert as a large number of drivers marched to the offices of e-hailing service Uber in Sandton on Monday.
News
1 day ago

'Our people are being killed': Cash-in-transit workers to march to legislature

Cash-in-transit workers are planning to march to the Gauteng Legislature on Tuesday.
News
8 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Leopard cub gets slapped around by lizard Sci-Tech
  2. Paris attacks suspect given conditional release World
  3. Simba Mhere's killer Preshalin Naidoo must wait until Friday to challenge jail ... South Africa
  4. Electricity meter 'fiddle' lands man in court for alleged R180-million fraud South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Hit some balls with SA’s young golfing star: 8-year-old Traigh Pathon
State vs. Jason Rohde: What the forensic experts have to say
X