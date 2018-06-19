Approximately 150 trucks from a transport company stopped on either side of the N4 near Komatipoort in Mpumalanga as drivers embarked on a strike on Tuesday.

Hlasinyane Motaung of the Motor Transport Workers’ Union (MTWU) said that protected strike action had started on Monday.

"The workers… are unhappy because the employer [outsourced the staff].”

He alleged that there were issues related to tax and the drivers' provident funds. "They were deducting from the salary for this but employees are receiving letters saying they owe SARS‚" said Motaung.

He said the striking truck drivers had not blockaded the N4 highway but acknowledged that traffic had slowed down.

The workers had failed to gain entry to the company premises on Monday.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Tuesday morning‚ Motaung said a deal could be struck soon.

The company could not immediately be reached for comment.