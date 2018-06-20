Crowdfunding helps SA mum undergo life-saving surgery in UK

A South African man raised more than R400,000 in two days to cover an emergency operation to remove his wife's brain tumour‚ which was discovered on a trip to the United Kingdom.

New mom Cherry-Lee Bekker will go under the knife at a London hospital on Wednesday.

Two days ago her husband Byron took to social media and a crowdfunding platform to appeal for funds to cover the payment that had to be settled before the surgery.

"On June 7 we received the news no one should ever have to get: "You have a brain tumour" - especially three months after giving birth to their first child. Cherry-Lee‚ my fit healthy wife‚ just 31 years old‚ shortly after landing in London had multiple seizures whilst on a trip to introduce our baby Noah to the family in the UK‚" Bekker wrote on Facebook.