Sardines on a plane? No‚ it's not the title of the next instalment of Snakes on a Plane‚ the Hollywood thriller starring Samuel L Jackson as an FBI agent battling against slithery creatures.

Instead it's the question being asked on social media about a widely circulated image of a notice – that has been confirmed to be fake - at Durban's King Shaka International Airport.

The manipulated image‚ riddled with spelling and grammatical errors‚ states that the Airports Company South Africa would not be allowing sardines aboard flights from Durban to Johannesburg.

"We wish to inform all travellers‚ especially our Indian travellers from Durban to JHB‚ that we no longer allow the carriage of sardines whether it be checked in luggage or carry-on luggage. Whether its frozen or fried is also irrelevant. Our staff have been advised to confiscate stock. Thanks for your co-operation."