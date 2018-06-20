South Africa

KZN police recover 24 stolen vehicles and firearms

20 June 2018 - 08:39 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
File photo.
File photo.
Image: bwylezich / 123RF Stock Photo

Three men have been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal following the discovery of 24 stolen vehicles.

The vehicles were stolen‚ according to the police‚ in various precincts across Kwazulu-Natal including Pietermaritzburg‚ Umsinga‚ Nhlanhleni‚ Greytown‚ Umbilo‚ Alberton and Hillbrow.

“A joint operation by members of the SAPS‚ which was carried out at Umzinyathi Cluster and surrounding areas from June 4 to 10 yielded positive results when a total of 24 vehicles‚ a Toyota engine‚ a Toyota chassis and a motorbike were recovered.

“The vehicles were recovered in Newcastle‚ Pietermaritzburg‚ Umsinga‚ Greytown‚ Muden and surrounding areas‚” the police said in a statement.

The vehicles included a Nissan Hardbody‚ a Toyota Venture‚ a Mazda bakkie and a VW Golf. During the operation the police also seized an unlicensed pistol with 14 rounds of ammunition and a rifle.

“These operations will continue throughout the province as police put in measures to curb the theft and carjacking of vehicles. An appeal is once more made to our communities‚ panel beating businesses and scrap yards not to support these criminals by buying stolen vehicles and parts. This is fuelling vehicle-related crimes and [is] contributing to the deaths of innocent citizens in the process.”

READ MORE

AK-47s and official bullet-proof vests recovered in cash-in-transit heist arrests

A total of nine AK-47 rifles‚ two police-issue bullet-proof vests and two military-issue bullet-proof vests are among the items police recovered as ...
News
11 days ago

Soweto cops recover Land Rover and AK47 used in hijackings and business robberies

Gauteng police have recovered a vehicle and firearms believed to have been used in the commission of “serious and violent” crimes.
News
21 days ago

R95m recovered in botched heists in the last nine months in Gauteng

Have you ever wondered how much money is recovered in botched cash-in-transit heists or when suspects in these heists are arrested?
News
21 days ago

Most read

  1. US business groups call for halt to family separations World
  2. 'Rolex gang' cornered in Joburg South Africa
  3. Inspired by #MeToo, Australia launches inquiry into workplace sexual harassment World
  4. KZN police recover 24 stolen vehicles and firearms South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Hit some balls with SA’s young golfing star: 8-year-old Traigh Pathon
State vs. Jason Rohde: What the forensic experts have to say
X