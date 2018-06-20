KZN police recover 24 stolen vehicles and firearms
Three men have been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal following the discovery of 24 stolen vehicles.
The vehicles were stolen‚ according to the police‚ in various precincts across Kwazulu-Natal including Pietermaritzburg‚ Umsinga‚ Nhlanhleni‚ Greytown‚ Umbilo‚ Alberton and Hillbrow.
“A joint operation by members of the SAPS‚ which was carried out at Umzinyathi Cluster and surrounding areas from June 4 to 10 yielded positive results when a total of 24 vehicles‚ a Toyota engine‚ a Toyota chassis and a motorbike were recovered.
“The vehicles were recovered in Newcastle‚ Pietermaritzburg‚ Umsinga‚ Greytown‚ Muden and surrounding areas‚” the police said in a statement.
The vehicles included a Nissan Hardbody‚ a Toyota Venture‚ a Mazda bakkie and a VW Golf. During the operation the police also seized an unlicensed pistol with 14 rounds of ammunition and a rifle.
“These operations will continue throughout the province as police put in measures to curb the theft and carjacking of vehicles. An appeal is once more made to our communities‚ panel beating businesses and scrap yards not to support these criminals by buying stolen vehicles and parts. This is fuelling vehicle-related crimes and [is] contributing to the deaths of innocent citizens in the process.”