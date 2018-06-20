Three men have been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal following the discovery of 24 stolen vehicles.

The vehicles were stolen‚ according to the police‚ in various precincts across Kwazulu-Natal including Pietermaritzburg‚ Umsinga‚ Nhlanhleni‚ Greytown‚ Umbilo‚ Alberton and Hillbrow.

“A joint operation by members of the SAPS‚ which was carried out at Umzinyathi Cluster and surrounding areas from June 4 to 10 yielded positive results when a total of 24 vehicles‚ a Toyota engine‚ a Toyota chassis and a motorbike were recovered.

“The vehicles were recovered in Newcastle‚ Pietermaritzburg‚ Umsinga‚ Greytown‚ Muden and surrounding areas‚” the police said in a statement.