Mining companies must be more transparent about rehabilitation funding: report

Neither the law nor the accounting standards governing company disclosures ensure that mining companies are transparent about financial provision set aside to rehabilitate environmental damage.

This is the key finding of the latest report in the Centre for Environmental Rights’ (CER’s) Full Disclosure series.

The study looked at what mining companies were doing to ensure that there was clarity on what money had been set aside to rehabilitate mines after the end of their operating life.

The law requires mining companies to set aside and ring-fence enough money to fix mines. If a mining company fails to rehabilitate‚ the state is supposed to be able to access that money and carry out the rehabilitation itself.