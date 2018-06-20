Officials charged with corruption over abalone poaching are back at work

Government officials alleged to have used their positions to run one of the biggest abalone poaching syndicates in the Western Cape are back in their jobs.

This comes less than a week after eight of the nine Department of Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries officials arrested in an undercover operation in February were each released on R20‚000 bail by the Cape Town Regional Court.

Sources close to the investigation into the officials told TimesLIVE on Wednesday the officials had returned to work.

Beverley Schäfer‚ chairwoman of the Western Cape legislature economic opportunities committee‚ was shocked that the officials were allowed back in their posts.

“Just this morning I received news that ... Daff officials who were arrested in the Overstrand region in March on charges of racketeering‚ corruption and defeating the ends of justice‚ are back in uniform and on duty after having been granted bail just last week‚” she said.