South Africa

On special! Food five years past expiry date sold in Eastern Cape

20 June 2018 - 15:15 By Sikho Nthsobane
Some of the expired items found on KwaBhaca shop shelves
Some of the expired items found on KwaBhaca shop shelves
Image: Supplied

Food that expired five years ago is being sold on “special” in Umzimvubu shops.

This discovery prompted Umzimvubu municipal bosses to issue an urgent health warning to thousands of residents in KwaBhaca (formerly Mount Frere) to check expiry dates on their purchases.

Municipal officials found several shops selling the hazardous goods.

“Some of the dates go as far back as 2013‚” said Umzimvubu local economic development manager Shirley Batyi. “We want to warn people not to rush to buy goods on special as some shop owners do that instead of discarding expired goods.”

She said people could find themselves with food poisoning and could even die.

Earlier this month‚ as part of a municipal consumer protection programme‚ police and officials from home affairs‚ health and traffic raided several shops. Batyi said among the expired goods were fish fingers‚ spices‚ juices‚ and tomato sauce. Of 11 shops visited‚ six had expired goods.

Most read

  1. Izikhothane task team clamps down on flashy spenders South Africa
  2. Why Siam Lee’s alleged murderer was released on bail South Africa
  3. Snake catcher's agonising boomslang bite ordeal South Africa
  4. On special! Food five years past expiry date sold in Eastern Cape South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Hit some balls with SA’s young golfing star: 8-year-old Traigh Pathon
State vs. Jason Rohde: What the forensic experts have to say
X