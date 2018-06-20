Food that expired five years ago is being sold on “special” in Umzimvubu shops.

This discovery prompted Umzimvubu municipal bosses to issue an urgent health warning to thousands of residents in KwaBhaca (formerly Mount Frere) to check expiry dates on their purchases.

Municipal officials found several shops selling the hazardous goods.

“Some of the dates go as far back as 2013‚” said Umzimvubu local economic development manager Shirley Batyi. “We want to warn people not to rush to buy goods on special as some shop owners do that instead of discarding expired goods.”

She said people could find themselves with food poisoning and could even die.

Earlier this month‚ as part of a municipal consumer protection programme‚ police and officials from home affairs‚ health and traffic raided several shops. Batyi said among the expired goods were fish fingers‚ spices‚ juices‚ and tomato sauce. Of 11 shops visited‚ six had expired goods.