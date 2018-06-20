Parents of 50 teachers have asked for donations to help their children‚ who are stuck in China after a bogus agent left them on the wrong side of the law.

The money is for travel costs and for food‚ water and accommodation.

Liza Bold‚ the mother of 21-year-old Lee-Ann‚ said her blood pressure was sky-high because they child was stranded in a foreign country.

Bold‚ and the parents of 49 other young hopefuls‚ are in a predicament after what seemed like a big break for their unemployed youngsters was turned into a nightmare. Due to visa issues‚ their children are battling to return home.

Like many young South Africans‚ Lee-Ann‚ who is a qualified software developer‚ could not secure a job in her field. So she decided to grab whatever promising opportunity came her way.

Bold said she‚ her daughter and a group of others went to a conference where an agent from China gave them a presentation‚ promising them jobs there.

But‚ according to Bold‚ the agent withheld important information like the fact that one cannot get a work visa for teaching English in China without a bachelor of arts degree.

The job hopefuls‚ mostly in their 20s‚ were not required to pay for anything and‚ therefore‚ concluded that the offer was legit.

“When they arrived the agent took their passports and promised he will arrange their work permits while they were placed at a university to learn arts and culture for two weeks‚” said Bold.

But in an unexpected turn of events‚ the group was subjected to a criminal investigation after the agent who recruited them got arrested. Officials probing the agent confiscated their passports.

“Her grandmother died in April and I went to see her‚ hoping that I will get her back for the burial. We postponed the funeral for two weeks and I couldn’t come back with her. She was close to her grandmother and not being able to bury her broke her heart. My blood pressure is sky-high‚ I am not coping‚” said Bold.