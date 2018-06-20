South Africa

Police buildings are a safe haven ... for criminals

20 June 2018 - 08:00 By Bongani Mthethwa
The raid on Excelsior Court in Berea yielded a 250g stash of heroin worth about R400,000, among other things.
The raid on Excelsior Court in Berea yielded a 250g stash of heroin worth about R400,000, among other things.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

Police residences should be free from illegal activity. After all‚ it’s here where our men and women in blue – the law enforcement officers whose primary duty is to the protect people and property – live.

But this is not the case in Durban‚ where police blocks of flats – which accommodate thousands of officers and their families – have become havens of illegal activities. Squatters have taken over‚ and are making a roaring trade by selling drugs and counterfeit goods right under the noses of our police officers.

The situation is so out of control that Durban cops had to raid their own buildings at the weekend‚ netting heroin‚ counterfeit DVDs and illegal occupants.

The KwaZulu-Natal police said funds were allocated by Public Works to renovate the police accommodation‚ but residents had refused to move out‚ resulting in the SAPS turning to the courts and serving eviction orders on them. It appeared that as the previous occupants moved out‚ unauthorised persons had sneaked in and were trespassing on police premises. The police were “dealing with” this.

Most read

  1. US business groups call for halt to family separations World
  2. 'Rolex gang' cornered in Joburg South Africa
  3. Inspired by #MeToo, Australia launches inquiry into workplace sexual harassment World
  4. KZN police recover 24 stolen vehicles and firearms South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Hit some balls with SA’s young golfing star: 8-year-old Traigh Pathon
State vs. Jason Rohde: What the forensic experts have to say
X