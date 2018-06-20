South Africa

Snake catcher's agonising boomslang bite ordeal

20 June 2018 - 15:19 By Gareth Wilson
The boomslang bite caused blisters to develop on Dewald Els’s face and in his mouth and nose, down his throat and into the intestines.
The boomslang bite caused blisters to develop on Dewald Els’s face and in his mouth and nose, down his throat and into the intestines.
Image: ‎Supplied by Mark Marshall‎ via Facebook

Although he is battling to breathe‚ has suffered severe lung and organ damage and is covered in blisters‚ hopes are high that a Port Elizabeth snake catcher – bitten by a deadly boomslang two weeks ago – will make a full recovery.

Dewald Els‚ 43‚ who cannot eat or talk due to the blisters in his throat and intestines‚ is still in the intensive care unit at Life St George’s Hospital after being bitten on the finger on June 6.

Dewald Els cannot eat or talk due to the blisters in his throat.
Dewald Els cannot eat or talk due to the blisters in his throat.
Image: Supplied by Mark Marshall‎ via Facebook

Els was bitten while catching a snake in the roof of a Newton Park house.

The start of Els’ health decline began when he was – according to his wife Tischa – sent home from the Greenacres Hospital emergency unit without being given anti-venom.

Greenacres Hospital management‚ at the time‚ rejected the claim‚ saying Els had not wanted to be admitted.

He was rushed to Livingstone hospital‚ in critical condition‚ hours later.

Els‚ a veteran snake handler‚ assists Port Elizabeth snake expert Mark Marshall in removing snakes from houses.

An emotional Tischa‚ 45‚ said on Tuesday while Els was on the mend‚ he had suffered serious organ damage.

READ MORE:

WATCH | Python selfie nearly turns fatal for ranger

An India forestry ranger found himself in a bind after a python briefly strangled him while he posed for pictures with the giant snake.
News
1 day ago

Indonesian woman swallowed by giant python

An Indonesian woman has been found in the belly of a giant python after the swollen snake was captured near where she vanished while tending her ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Izikhothane task team clamps down on flashy spenders South Africa
  2. Why Siam Lee’s alleged murderer was released on bail South Africa
  3. Snake catcher's agonising boomslang bite ordeal South Africa
  4. On special! Food five years past expiry date sold in Eastern Cape South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Hit some balls with SA’s young golfing star: 8-year-old Traigh Pathon
State vs. Jason Rohde: What the forensic experts have to say
X