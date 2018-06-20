Els was bitten while catching a snake in the roof of a Newton Park house.

The start of Els’ health decline began when he was – according to his wife Tischa – sent home from the Greenacres Hospital emergency unit without being given anti-venom.

Greenacres Hospital management‚ at the time‚ rejected the claim‚ saying Els had not wanted to be admitted.

He was rushed to Livingstone hospital‚ in critical condition‚ hours later.

Els‚ a veteran snake handler‚ assists Port Elizabeth snake expert Mark Marshall in removing snakes from houses.

An emotional Tischa‚ 45‚ said on Tuesday while Els was on the mend‚ he had suffered serious organ damage.