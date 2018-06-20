South Africa

Trucks petrol bombed‚ road barricaded on Garden Route

20 June 2018 - 11:17 By Petru Saal
A burnt-out truck and concrete blocks litter the road after a service delivery protest in George.
Image: SAPS/Facebook

Two burnt-out trucks and concrete blocks littered the road on Wednesday in the aftermath of overnight service delivery protests along the N2 in George on the Garden Route.

Public Order Police (POP) were deployed to areas affected by the protest along the N2.

Police said in a statement that two trucks were torched overnight “after they were petrol-bombed‚ and roads barricaded by unknown persons. The N2 in that area is closed for traffic. The freeway between Garden Route Mall and Pacaltsdorp as well as Nelson Mandela Boulevard in Thembalethu are closed and traffic is diverted into the town. Traffic officials are manning the control points.”

The municipality tweeted early on Wednesday that various roads had been closed‚ urging motorists to make use of alternative routes through the town in the Southern Cape.

In a later update it was confirmed that access into George CBD from the N2 past Garden Route Mall was open but the N2 was closed further along.

This is a developing story.

