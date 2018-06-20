Van Reenen's Pass 'blockaded by trucks' on N3

Law enforcement and emergency services were deployed to the area but there was no indication when the road would re-opened.

It is unclear at this stage why the truck drivers are protesting.

Motorists were urged to consider alternate routes including the R74 via Oliviershoek Pass‚ the R34/N11 at Vrede and the R23 via Heidelberg.

The N3 Toll Concession urged motorists to delay their journeys if possible.