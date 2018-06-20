South Africa

Van Reenen's Pass 'blockaded by trucks' on N3

20 June 2018 - 11:05 By Lwandile Bhengu
Image: Ladysmith Gazette via Twitter

The N3 Toll Concession‚ which manages the route between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal up to Heidelberg in Gauteng‚ informed motorists that protesters had blocked Van Reenen's Pass in both directions.

Law enforcement and emergency services were deployed to the area but there was no indication when the road would re-opened.

It is unclear at this stage why the truck drivers are protesting.

Motorists were urged to consider alternate routes including the R74 via Oliviershoek Pass‚ the R34/N11 at Vrede and the R23 via Heidelberg.

The N3 Toll Concession urged motorists to delay their journeys if possible.

This is a developing story. 

Most read

  1. More charges for man accused of fatal Durban hijacking South Africa
  2. Astronomers watch as black hole drags an exploding star to its death Sci-Tech
  3. Trucks petrol bombed‚ road barricaded on Garden Route South Africa
  4. Ashwin Willemse approaches Equality Court after Naas Botha‚ Nick Mallett ... Rugby
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Hit some balls with SA’s young golfing star: 8-year-old Traigh Pathon
State vs. Jason Rohde: What the forensic experts have to say
X