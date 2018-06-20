Van Reenen's Pass 'blockaded by trucks' on N3
The N3 Toll Concession‚ which manages the route between Cedara in KwaZulu-Natal up to Heidelberg in Gauteng‚ informed motorists that protesters had blocked Van Reenen's Pass in both directions.
Law enforcement and emergency services were deployed to the area but there was no indication when the road would re-opened.
It is unclear at this stage why the truck drivers are protesting.
Motorists were urged to consider alternate routes including the R74 via Oliviershoek Pass‚ the R34/N11 at Vrede and the R23 via Heidelberg.
The N3 Toll Concession urged motorists to delay their journeys if possible.
09h06 #ProtestAction #VarReenenPass: Entire road blocked. Please delay your trips or use the alternative route.— N3 Toll Concession (@N3Route) June 20, 2018
Urgent Traffic Alert: Van Reenen’s Pass a ‘No Go Zone’ due to truck drivers protesting on N3 (Gallery Included) @FatalMoves @TrafficSA @KZNTransport #VanReenensPass #Protest #TruckProtest https://t.co/VPAhXneAxz pic.twitter.com/Lot6bp0l1J— Ladysmith Gazette (@LdyGazette) June 20, 2018
This is a developing story.