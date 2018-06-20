South Africa

WATCH | Fisherman catches shark south of Durban

20 June 2018 - 14:52 By TimesLIVE

A Scottburgh man caught something larger than a sardine when he went to the beach for a bit of fishing.

With help from some beachgoers, the fisherman was able to reel in the shark and unhook the fishing line from its mouth, before releasing it back into the ocean.

According to the KwaZulu Natal Shark's Board, sharks frequently follow the sardine run. In order to reduce the risk of them getting harmed by shark nets, they're removed between June and July.

The first small pockets of sardines were spotted in the Kelso area, on the KZN south coast, last week

READ MORE

The sardines have landed in KZN – but don’t celebrate just yet

Silver ribbons of tiny fish that make up the annual sardine run could be anything from a few days to two weeks away from the KwaZulu-Natal coast - or ...
News
5 days ago

Is that a sardine in your suitcase‚ sir?

Sardines on a plane? No‚ it's not the title of the next instalment of Snakes on a Plane‚ the Hollywood thriller starring Samuel L Jackson as an FBI ...
News
5 hours ago

Sardine frenzy hits Scottburgh

Shoals of sardines were netted at Scottburgh‚ south of Durban‚ on Tuesday‚ as the silvery fish continued to make their way down the coast.
News
23 hours ago

WATCH | Sharks come in as sardine frenzy continues

Most shark nets on the KwaZulu-Natal coastline have been removed as sardines and associated predators landed on Monday.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Izikhothane task team clamps down on flashy spenders South Africa
  2. Why Siam Lee’s alleged murderer was released on bail South Africa
  3. Snake catcher's agonising boomslang bite ordeal South Africa
  4. On special! Food five years past expiry date sold in Eastern Cape South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Hit some balls with SA’s young golfing star: 8-year-old Traigh Pathon
State vs. Jason Rohde: What the forensic experts have to say
X