WATCH | Fisherman catches shark south of Durban

A Scottburgh man caught something larger than a sardine when he went to the beach for a bit of fishing.

With help from some beachgoers, the fisherman was able to reel in the shark and unhook the fishing line from its mouth, before releasing it back into the ocean.

According to the KwaZulu Natal Shark's Board, sharks frequently follow the sardine run. In order to reduce the risk of them getting harmed by shark nets, they're removed between June and July.

The first small pockets of sardines were spotted in the Kelso area, on the KZN south coast, last week.