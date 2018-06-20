The prosecution of the businessman accused of murdering Siam Lee is on shaky ground – with bungling by police and a private investigator highlighted by the magistrate who released him on bail.

Basing their case on “circumstantial” evidence also weighed heavily against the state’s opposition to bail.

Magistrate Mahomed Motala granted the 30-year-old R40‚000 bail on Wednesday‚ bringing an end to his five-month bid for freedom.

He faces a raft of charges‚ including the kidnapping and murder of Lee‚ as well as the rape of another woman. He cannot be named until he has tendered a plea in relation to the rape charge.

Delivering his ruling on Wednesday‚ Motala examined facets of the investigation into Lee’s slaying‚ saying that the prosecution had placed heavy reliance on circumstantial evidence.

“The state’s evidence is that [currently] the cause of death‚ the place of death and the date and time of death [of Lee] are unknown. The state relies on circumstantial evidence that the deceased left with the applicant‚ two days later her body was found burnt on a farm in New Hanover and that the applicant’s vehicle was tracked to that area‚” he said in his ruling‚ which lasted 45 minutes.