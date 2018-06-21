One of the apartheid regime’s “last and most insidious efforts to curtail freedom of expression and political action” has been declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Judge Boissie Mbha said a section of the Intimidation Act introduced in 1991 by the Internal Security Amendment Act was a product of an “abominable regime” and had no place in a free‚ open and democratic South Africa.

Mbha ruled on Wednesday in the case of General Alfred Moyo‚ of Makause informal settlement in Germiston‚ Gauteng‚ who was charged under the act for allegedly threatening two senior officers at Primrose police station.

Moyo is alleged to have led a march to the police station and told the officers he would make sure they were removed and that there would be bloodshed.

Mbha also ruled in favour of EFF MP Primrose Sonti‚ who was charged under another section of the act after she allegedly threatened to burn down a Marikana resident’s house if she did not withdraw criminal charges against murder accused Lonmin mineworker Anele Zonke.

The judge said the law unjustifiably infringed her constitutional rights to freedom of expression‚ to remain silent‚ to be presumed innocent and not to be compelled to make self-incriminating admissions.

“The nature and importance of [these rights] cannot be over-emphasised‚” said Mbha. “They lie at the core of our constitutional order and protect the individual against the state’s over-reach and constitute essential preconditions for the development of individual freedom and the realisation of the self.”

The ministers of police and justice‚ as well as the national director of public prosecutions‚ opposed the appeals by Moyo and Sonti against a ruling of the high court in Pretoria. But Mbha said their arguments were “untenable”.

Moyo challenged section 1(1)(b) of the Intimidation Act after being charged in October 2012. His legal team from the Centre for Applied Legal Studies at Wits University said the section was introduced in 1991 to reverse a series of high court decisions that narrowed the range of conduct and speech that could be regarded as intimidation.