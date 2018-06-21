The horror attack occurred shortly after the duo had shot up a tavern nearby‚ injuring at least eight patrons in what was an apparent robbery.

The only reason Mzila survived appears to have been the arrival of police on the scene. They were called by neighbours who reported multiple gunshots and screams from the house.

A Flying Squad officer shot and killed the rapist‚ who had let off shots from the steps outside the home when he saw the flashing blue lights.

“He raped me. When he was finished he went to the door and shot at the police. He died on our steps‚” Mzila said in the days that followed the attack.

Makhanya was arrested several days later‚ and has passed through the court system while being held in custody.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbele said that the 27-year-old was sentenced to seven life sentences for four counts of murder and three counts of rape.

“He was also sentenced to 95 years imprisonment for various crimes like attempted murder‚ robbery and possession of unlicensed firearm. We hope this sentence will bring closure to the family who lost their loved ones in a horrific manner‚” she said.

THE VICTIMS