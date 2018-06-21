EFF-led grooms protest stops Vaal horse racing

According to race horse trainer Geoff Woodruff‚ some of the trainers spent the night in their stables after they were threatened.

“There was talk about going into the stables and letting all the horses out. That would probably have been the most peaceful of what they (grooms) were talking about‚” Woodruff said on Thursday afternoon. “I have now been here for the past 36 hours.

Two other trainers‚ who wished to remain anonymous out of fear of victimisation‚ as well as the EFF’s Tyrone Mkansi confirmed these threats.