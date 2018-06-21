South Africa

Ex-delivery man gets 22 years for murdering and burying his pregnant girlfriend

21 June 2018 - 12:43 By Aron Hyman
Image: Thinkstock

A former pizza delivery man in the Western Cape received a 22-year jail sentence after pleading guilty to murdering his girlfriend.

Nicola Pienaar-Vice‚ 28‚ worked for her mother Marlane‚ a psychologist in Paarl‚ as her assistant when she disappeared in January 2017.

Her body was found buried under rubble in the backyard of 33-year-old Jaco Oosthuizen’s parents’ house‚ where he lived for 25 days after she was reported missing by her mother.

TimesLIVE reported at the time that Oosthuizen reportedly had a history of using drugs such as tik‚ mandrax and dagga.

Oosthuizen entered into a plea and sentencing deal with the state on Wednesday in the High Court in Cape Town.

He was arrested in Port Elizabeth after he drove there in Pienaar-Vice’s car‚ which he stole. He originally told police he had dropped Pienaar-Vice in Oudtshoorn after they got into a fight.

But he later confessed to his mother‚ Marietjie‚ that he had murdered the young woman. He then pointed out to police where he had buried her.

Pienaar-Vice is believed to have been strangled to death and a postmortem report showed she was six months pregnant.

READ MORE

Stats shock! Almost as many women as men believe it’s acceptable to hit a woman

Almost as many South African men and women believe it is acceptable to hit a woman.
News
8 hours ago

Heists and femicide in Gauteng to come under the spotlight

Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane and provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Deliwe de Lange are on Friday expected ...
News
13 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | 14 hyena kill kudu bull in reception area of luxury safari lodge Africa
  2. Israeli PM Netanyahu's wife charged with fraud, Justice Ministry says World
  3. ‘How Gauteng Health Department was plundered’ South Africa
  4. Government steps in to help South African teachers stranded in China South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

What we know about the new premier of the North West, Tebogo Job Mokgoro
Hit some balls with SA’s young golfing star: 8-year-old Traigh Pathon
X