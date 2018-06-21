Gunmen steal jewellery worth millions at mall

Five gunmen stole about R4-million worth of jewellery during a brazen morning robbery at Creative Jewellers in Greenacres Shopping Centre.

The robbery happened at about 10.30am on Thursday.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that the men entered the shop before ransacking the cabinets and stealing the jewellery.

“They stole a large amount of jewellery and then walked out of the centre‚” she said. “The men got into a getaway car parked outside and drove off.”

Naidu said that no one was injured and no shots were fired during the robbery.

This comes only a week after Samsung Teletek electronics store was robbed in the same centre.

Last week’s robbery saw six armed men enter the Teletek store and steal cellphones‚ watches and money.

Before the suspects left the building they fired one shot and made off in a Toyota Yaris.

Police are on scene.

