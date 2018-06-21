Corrupt expenditure and fraud totalling R1.2-billion was uncovered within the Gauteng Health Department by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU)‚ according to a report made public on Thursday.

The report details how the department was “captured” by senior officials and private companies in 2008 and 2009.

NGO Section27 accessed the report through a Promotion of Access to Information request. The final report was given to former president Jacob Zuma in 2017 by the SIU‚ but only released to the NGO last month by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s administration.

The report shows how senior officials in the Gauteng Department of Health and a former MEC were investigated for defrauding the department.

The Gauteng Health Department is currently in debt of more than R6-billion‚ it emerged during the Esidimeni hearings. The SIU report explains how some money went missing.

The alleged culprits are named in the report‚ but their identities are withheld in this article for legal reasons.