Joburg to give 600 title deeds to poor residents
The City of Johannesburg will for the next two weeks be handing over more than 600 title deeds to some of the destitute residents in the city.
The handover‚ according to the city‚ forms part of its commitment to provide safe and affordable housing for its residents.
“In the coming 2018/19 financial year‚ the city aims to release some 3‚500 title deeds‚ giving some of our poorest residents the dignity which comes with home ownership‚” said Member of Mayoral Committee for Housing Meshack van Wyk.
“Home ownership empowers our residents by giving them and their families the security of permanent occupation. Sadly‚ the dignity of living in a safe home or the ownership of one remains a pipedream that has washed away the hope of millions of people waiting for service delivery for decades.”
The city estimates that about 30‚000 accommodation units are required in the short term to address the needs of the most vulnerable households.
“That is why this administration has dedicated itself to speeding up the delivery of title deeds so that beneficiaries have legal ownership of the property where they reside.
“Since taking office‚ we have delivered 5‚145 title deeds to the residents of Johannesburg‚” Van Wyk said.
“The city continues to work tirelessly to roll out the provision of quality housing to residents. It is through working collectively with all sectors of society that residents of the City of Johannesburg will have access to inclusive housing that creates safe‚ clean and connected communities with access to economic opportunities that transform our communities.”