The National Health Insurance (NHI) fund will be mandatory‚ says Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

He was speaking at a media conference in Pretoria revealing a much-awaited proposed law to introduce National Health Insurance - free high quality health care for all people.

He explained that the NHI would be a single fund that everyone‚ who could afford to‚ would pay towards. It would be like a giant state-run medical aid.

People would have to pay into it before they pay for their medical aid premiums.

The centralised fund would pay for all state and private health care in the country - including private specialists and hospitals.

All health care would be free when accessed‚ he said.

Much of the criticism of NHI‚ outlined in a white paper in 2015‚ was that it was not affordable. Health care consultancy Econex found that in 2025 when NHI was scheduled to be implemented‚ the government would be R200-billion short.