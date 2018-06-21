Deputy Minister of Communications Pinky Kekana will connect 300 homes in Mpumalanga to the digital television grid on Friday.

Kekana will lead a digital migration registration and installation programme in Gert Sibande District Municipality‚ Ermelo‚ on Friday.

“The Department of Communications is working together with the South African Post Office to reach communities and to install subsidised television decoders in qualifying households.

“To qualify for these government subsidised decoders‚ television viewing households must be earning less than R3‚200 per month‚” said Chrispin Phiri‚ the department’s spokesperson.

According to the department‚ the registration and installation programme is a precursor to the Youth Walk into Economic Opportunities expo which will be led by deputy president David Mabuza in the province on Saturday.

“The transition from analogue to digital terrestrial TV can be considered a natural evolution for the broadcasting industry and one of the stimulants for digital dividend in ICT sector‚” Phiri said.