The Board of Healthcare Funders of Southern Africa (BHF) has welcomed the proposed amendments to the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill and the Medical Schemes Amendment Bill announced by Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Thursday.

The BHF represents 45 medical aid schemes‚ administrators and managed care organisations in South Africa‚ and an additional 23 medical aid schemes across southern Africa.

“As an industry representative body‚ we support the intention and action aimed at ensuring that the greater population of the country receives quality healthcare. We are committed to the NHI as a vehicle that will enable the country to achieve universal health coverage‚ not just for the 8.9-million lives covered in private healthcare but the 56-million lives of our entire [South African] population.

“We will continue to engage the minister around a practical and judicious approach to NHI and to seek guidance on where we can contribute towards enabling its success‚” said Dr Ali Hamdulay‚ BHF Southern Africa chairperson.

Motsoaledi released two bills on Thursday: the Medical Schemes Amendment Bill and the NHI Bill.

Presenting the essence of the NHI bill‚ Motsoaledi announced that it would be a mandatory fund for free high quality health care for all people.