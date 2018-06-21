The trauma of being robbed and shot during a Sunday service has left congregants of the New Covenant Fellowship Church in Rustenburg with frightening memories – and bullets lodged in their bodies.

Three men stormed into the church in the North West and‚ at gunpoint‚ stripped worshippers of their cellphones and handbags in a brazen daylight robbery.

Now‚ more than a year later‚ two of the attackers have been sentenced to 15 years behind bars by the Rustenburg Regional Court.

“If I was the magistrate‚ I would have given them more than that but the law is the law‚” said Bishop Isaac Mokgope.

The sentencing of the pair was partly due to the bravery of Mokgope and some members of his congregation who‚ as bullets flew in the church‚ managed to apprehend one of the robbers.

Recalling that traumatic day on March 19‚ 2017‚ the bishop told TimesLIVE this week: “They took handbags and phones at gunpoint. They were all over the church. They kept checking outside to see if any people or police were coming. They then came to me where I was seated and demanded my phone and a gun. I told them I don’t have a gun. They told me to lie down but I refused.”

For several minutes‚ the armed gang went through the congregation‚ taking what they could from each of their victims.

“I was shocked but I was not afraid. I needed to fight. I was just numb‚” said Mokgope‚ who started the church more than 25 years ago.

Mokgope said that every few minutes‚ one or two of the attackers would run outside to check if the coast was clear. When two of them went outside again‚ he followed.

“I closed the Maxidoors behind them so when they came back‚ they found that the doors were locked and they were now in the reception area. They began firing shots inside the church and that is when some people were injured‚” he said.

Five members of the congregation were shot – three women‚ a man and a 17-year-old boy. All of them survived.

“Two of them are still walking around with bullets in them. They couldn’t be taken out‚” Mokgope said.

The pair locked outside kept shooting into the church‚ hoping to scare the congregants into freeing their unarmed accomplice trapped inside. “[He] was apprehended by the other congregants‚” said Mokgope. “The others ran away."