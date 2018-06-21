Traffic flow partially restored at Van Reenens Pass

Clean-up operations are under way and trucks involved in the protests are being removed.

Traffic flow has been partially restored.

The north-bound lane (Johannesburg) has been opened although motorists are being advised to proceed with caution for now. South-bound (Durban) remains closed.

Alternative routes for motorists include the R74 via Oliviershoek Pass‚ the R34/N11‚ via Vrede and the R23 via Heidelberg.

Unhappiness over the employment of foreign drivers by local trucking companies is believed to have sparked the protest action.