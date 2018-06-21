South Africa

Traffic flow partially restored at Van Reenens Pass

21 June 2018 - 07:33 By Timeslive
Traffic flow has been partially restored.
Image: Cephas Marikisi ‏ via Twitter

Clean-up operations are under way and trucks involved in the protests are being removed.

The north-bound lane (Johannesburg) has been opened although motorists are being advised to proceed with caution for now. South-bound (Durban) remains closed.

Alternative routes for motorists include the R74 via Oliviershoek Pass‚ the R34/N11‚ via Vrede and the R23 via Heidelberg.

Unhappiness over the employment of foreign drivers by local trucking companies is believed to have sparked the protest action.

Van Reenen's Pass 'blockaded by trucks' on N3

Protest action by truck drivers blocked the N3 highway between Harrismith and Ladysmith at Van Reenen's Pass on Wednesday.
