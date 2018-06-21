Two injured in Hillbrow cash heist
21 June 2018 - 15:18
A bystander was reportedly injured during a cash-in-transit heist in Hillbrow on Thursday afternoon.
According to Emerg-G-Med paramedics‚ the civilian and a security guard were injured in the attack.
The guard was reported to be in a critical condition.
Pictures posted on social media suggested that it was a Fidelity truck that was targeted.
It was not immediately clear whether any cash had been taken.
Police were not immediately available to comment‚ saying a statement would be released later on Thursday afternoon.
This is a developing story.