South Africa

Two injured in Hillbrow cash heist

21 June 2018 - 15:18 By Naledi Shange
Cash-in-transit vans line up along Beyers Naude Square in Johannesburg where security guards handed over a memorandum demanding safer working conditions after a spate of violent robberies across the country.
Cash-in-transit vans line up along Beyers Naude Square in Johannesburg where security guards handed over a memorandum demanding safer working conditions after a spate of violent robberies across the country.
Image: Masi Losi

A bystander was reportedly injured during a cash-in-transit heist in Hillbrow on Thursday afternoon.

According to Emerg-G-Med paramedics‚ the civilian and a security guard were injured in the attack.

The guard was reported to be in a critical condition.

Pictures posted on social media suggested that it was a Fidelity truck that was targeted. 

It was not immediately clear whether any cash had been taken.

Police were not immediately available to comment‚ saying a statement would be released later on Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story.

READ MORE:

Bystander wounded in cash-in-transit heist in Hillbrow

A bystander‚ believed to be in his forties‚ sustained a gunshot wound to his hand during a cash-in-transit heist in Hillbrow‚ Johannesburg‚ on ...
News
1 day ago

Cash-in-transit robbers did not hit the jackpot in Cape Town

Cash-in-transit robbers who blew apart an armoured G4S van in Cape Town on Monday morning were pounced on by police before they had time to load bags ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Gunfire and mayhem as cash-in-transit gang strikes in Cape Town

Police confirmed early on Monday that there had been a cash-in-transit incident on a busy motorway in Cape Town.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. NHI fund will be mandatory - Motsoaledi South Africa
  2. Two injured in Hillbrow cash heist South Africa
  3. Underground fire causes power outage in Joburg CBD South Africa
  4. Durban man arrested for allegedly killing and tossing stepmother over cliff South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

What we know about the new premier of the North West, Tebogo Job Mokgoro
Hit some balls with SA’s young golfing star: 8-year-old Traigh Pathon
X