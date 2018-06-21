South Africa

Underground fire causes power outage in Joburg CBD

21 June 2018 - 15:17 By Timeslive
City Power says Johannesburg Emergency Services are currently on site to extinguish the fire.
City Power says Johannesburg Emergency Services are currently on site to extinguish the fire.
Image: Gallo Image/iStock

A fire in an underground tunnel has caused a power outage in the Johannesburg city centre as well as surrounding areas‚ Power City confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.

It said the Johannesburg Emergency Services were currently on site to extinguish the fire. “The City Power technical team‚ will only be allowed to enter the tunnels after the emergency services have completed their work and declared the tunnels safe to enter.

“The team will however remain on site and monitor the situation and do all that is humanly possible to restore power to affected customers as soon as is possible‚” City Power said.

The areas affected by the power disruption included the Johannesburg city centre‚ Selby‚ Village Main and a portion of Booysens‚ it said.

“We will continue to provide updates on this power interruption as and when new information becomes available and urge our customers to be patient with us as we deal with this matter.”

READ MORE

Johannesburg residents will have water even when Eskom fails

Rand Water has invested R300-million in emergency power supplies to mitigate its reliance on the power grid to maintain an uninterrupted supply of ...
News
6 hours ago

SA power grid stable – for now

Eskom said on Friday that it did not anticipate load-shedding for the “most part” of the day after being forced to cut power to parts of the country ...
News
6 days ago

Load shedding likely on Sunday: Eskom

Eskom will likely implement stage one load shedding on Sunday from 5-9pm while the full recovery of its power system will take about 10 days.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. NHI fund will be mandatory - Motsoaledi South Africa
  2. Two injured in Hillbrow cash heist South Africa
  3. Underground fire causes power outage in Joburg CBD South Africa
  4. Durban man arrested for allegedly killing and tossing stepmother over cliff South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

What we know about the new premier of the North West, Tebogo Job Mokgoro
Hit some balls with SA’s young golfing star: 8-year-old Traigh Pathon
X