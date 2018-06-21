A fire in an underground tunnel has caused a power outage in the Johannesburg city centre as well as surrounding areas‚ Power City confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.

It said the Johannesburg Emergency Services were currently on site to extinguish the fire. “The City Power technical team‚ will only be allowed to enter the tunnels after the emergency services have completed their work and declared the tunnels safe to enter.

“The team will however remain on site and monitor the situation and do all that is humanly possible to restore power to affected customers as soon as is possible‚” City Power said.

The areas affected by the power disruption included the Johannesburg city centre‚ Selby‚ Village Main and a portion of Booysens‚ it said.

“We will continue to provide updates on this power interruption as and when new information becomes available and urge our customers to be patient with us as we deal with this matter.”