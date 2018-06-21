When will NHI kick in‚ medical association asks Motsoaledi

He added: “We understand that it is going to be unitary system. We are keen to find out what is going to be the role of the provincial health departments. The minister has himself complained about the fact that in many instances he’s got no power to intervene when he sees that things are not going well in the province.

“A good example is the admission he made that he was not aware of what was happening with Life Esidimeni for instance. We are keen to find out how is he going to address that particular problem that he has put forward as a major challenge.”

Sama also wants to know what plans were in place to increase the health workforce.

“What is his plan to make sure that the health workforce stays in the system‚ productive and responsible?” asked Grootboom. The NHI is a health financing system that is designed to pool funds together to provide access to quality and affordable personal health services to all South Africans based on their health needs‚ irrespective of socio-economic status.