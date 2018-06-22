South Africa

Alleged rapist arrested… 11 years after the crime

22 June 2018 - 12:28 By Jeff Wicks
The man was nabbed at a garage while waiting for transport to his workplace.
An alleged rapist’s 11-year flight from justice came to an abrupt end when a private security firm slapped handcuffs on him as he was about to start his first day at a new job.

The fugitive was arrested in Verulam by security firm Reaction Unit South Africa on Thursday. Spokesman Prem Balram said that the 41-year-old man had appeared in Verulam Magistrate’s court in 2007 and was released on bail.

“He was arrested but failed to appear in court after being granted bail. Reaction officers had been searching for the man for several months and eventually received information that he had fled to Johannesburg‚” he said.

“The suspect was spotted this morning by a Reaction Officer after the information was circulated to RUSA Members by a police detective six months ago‚” Balram added.

He said that the man was nabbed at a garage on Todd Street while waiting for transport to his workplace in Mount Edgecombe.

“It was his first day at his job at a call centre.”

Police spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed the arrest and said that the the man would appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s court soon.

