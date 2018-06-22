Captain Jerome Adams‚ 48‚ and Warrant Officer Thobias Prins‚ 56‚ were arrested in April at Zevenwacht Mall in Kuils River.

This was after they allegedly received a R10‚000 bribe from a member of the public in a restaurant.

Their arrest was caught on video after they were surprised by investigators who stripped them of their badges and arrested them.

Both men are out on bail. The case was postponed until September 7 for further investigation.