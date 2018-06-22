"I had so much still left to do. There is a lot that one can do in two years‚ which is the time I still had left in my post. I still wanted to do a lot but the national office approached me and asked me to leave."

De Lange declined to say why she had been asked to leave.

"I agreed with police management and they will now look for someone else to occupy the post‚" she said.

De Lange‚ who addressed her staff on Wednesday about her departure‚ took over from Lieutenant-General Lesetja Mothiba in 2016. Mothiba was appointed after Mzwandile Petros's contract expired.

Petros was initially replaced by Lieutenant-General Bethuel Zuma but he was removed hours after his appointment when it was discovered that he faced reckless and negligent driving charges. He was later found not guilty by the courts in Pietermaritzburg.

De Lange declined to comment on who would replace her. "You need to speak to the national police office about that. The police minister will have to make an announcement on that‚" she said laughing.