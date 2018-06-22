Just when South Africans thought things could not get worse‚ they did. After the much-contested VAT increase‚ we were hit by consecutive petrol price hikes. And another fuel price increase is expected next month.

Basetsana Mokoena‚ a mother of two‚ has become a tentative shopper. Not only does she have to leave the ice-cream behind‚ she can’t afford to buy the individual brands that she usually trusts.

“It’s hard‚ I don’t want to lie. You are never sure if you will have enough money for food‚ transport or other things. A simple thing like 2kg chicken used to be R40 at its highest‚ now it’s R70. It’s shocking. I don’t buy chicken regularly anymore because I have to prioritise‚” Mokoena said.

Mokoena and many South Africans have been feeling the pinch that came with various cost increases.