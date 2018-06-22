South Africa

I don't know why I'm leaving‚ says Gauteng top cop

22 June 2018 - 15:41 By Penwell Dlamini
‏Police commissioner Deliwe de Lange
‏Police commissioner Deliwe de Lange
Image: Zalene Merrington via Twitter

Outgoing Gauteng provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Deliwe De Lange said she still doesn't know why she is leaving her position before her contract came to an end.

"At first when I was approached [to leave]‚ I was told that the reason for me leaving the province is because of rotation that is going to take place nationally‚ and also the succession plan. I asked what has this to do with me.

“When I really wanted to go deeper to say‚ ‘What is this?’‚ there was no explanation for me. So I don't know why I'm leaving‚" De Lange said on Friday.

She was briefing the media - together with the Gauteng MEC of community safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane - in Woodmead‚ Johannesburg. Police and other security agencies held a meeting with the MEC to brief her of the progress in the fight against crime in the province.

Nkosi-Malobane also told journalists that she has not been formally informed about De Lange's departure.

De Lange was just two-and-a-half years into her five-year contract.

Police earlier said she was given three options of deployment but she opted for early retirement. This she confirmed to TimesLIVE.

READ MORE: 

Gauteng police commissioner Deliwe de Lange given marching orders

Gauteng provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Deliwe de Lange has been asked to leave her post.
News
1 day ago

Police agree to stop investigating IPID investigators

The five North West policemen who were opposing an application preventing them from counter-investigating three Independent Police Investigative ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Solidarity accuses Hlaudi of 'playing cat and mouse' with the courts South Africa
  2. Bulgaria to propose immediate closure of EU borders to migrants World
  3. Gauteng’s top cop is out: Was she pushed or did she jump? South Africa
  4. I don't know why I'm leaving‚ says Gauteng top cop South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Rain, rain (never) go away: See how Cape Town’s dam levels are rising
6 drastic changes to medical aid rules that may affect you
X