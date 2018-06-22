I don't know why I'm leaving‚ says Gauteng top cop

Outgoing Gauteng provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Deliwe De Lange said she still doesn't know why she is leaving her position before her contract came to an end.

"At first when I was approached [to leave]‚ I was told that the reason for me leaving the province is because of rotation that is going to take place nationally‚ and also the succession plan. I asked what has this to do with me.

“When I really wanted to go deeper to say‚ ‘What is this?’‚ there was no explanation for me. So I don't know why I'm leaving‚" De Lange said on Friday.

She was briefing the media - together with the Gauteng MEC of community safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane - in Woodmead‚ Johannesburg. Police and other security agencies held a meeting with the MEC to brief her of the progress in the fight against crime in the province.

Nkosi-Malobane also told journalists that she has not been formally informed about De Lange's departure.

De Lange was just two-and-a-half years into her five-year contract.

Police earlier said she was given three options of deployment but she opted for early retirement. This she confirmed to TimesLIVE.